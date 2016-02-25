McDonald's is testing a ton of new ingredients including chorizo and Greek yogurt

McDonald’s McDonald’s is adding two new breakfast bowls: scrambled egg and chorizo (left) and egg whites and turkey sausage (right).

McDonald’s is testing a ton of new menu items in California.

The burger chain added Chobani Greek yogurt to the menu this week as well as two new breakfast bowls featuring ingredients like kale, egg whites, and chorizo.

The new items are available at 800 McDonald’s restaurants in Southern California.

McDonald’s is using the Greek yogurt in a fruit-and-yogurt parfait with strawberries, blueberries, and granola. The chain is also adding the branded yogurt to its fruit smoothies.

The new breakfast bowls come in two varieties with egg whites and turkey sausage or scrambled egg and chorizo.

The turkey sausage bowl includes egg whites, sauteed baby spinach and kale, parmesan cheese, and fresh bruschetta.

The chorizo option includes crispy hashbrown, scrambled eggs with finely ground chicken chorizo, shredded cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, and spicy salsa.

