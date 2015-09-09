McDonald's is making another big change to its menu

McDonald’s is planning to switch to cage-free eggs in the US and Canada by 2025, the company said Wednesday

The 10-year transition will have a huge impact on chicken farming practices in the US, where McDonald’s buys more than 2 billion eggs annually.

The decision to go cage-free is the latest in a series of steps McDonald’s has recently taken to improve the quality and perception of its food.

The company also committed earlier this year to removing antibiotics from its chicken by 2017.

“Our customers are increasingly interested in knowing more about their food and where it comes from,” McDonald’s USA President Mike Andres said in a statement. “Our decision to source only cage-free eggs reinforces the focus we place on food quality and our menu to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

McDonald’s could be buying even more eggs in the US soon with the extension of its breakfast hours.

The company recently announced that it would no longer stop serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m.

Starting next month, a limited breakfast menu will be available all day.

McDonald’s restaurants will serve either McMuffin or biscuit sandwiches — not both — depending on local preferences, according to the company.

The restaurants serving McMuffin sandwiches will serve three kinds: egg, sausage with egg, and sausage.

Those serving biscuit sandwiches will also have three options: bacon, egg, and cheese; sausage with egg; and sausage.

Pancakes, sausage burritos, yogurt, and oatmeal will also be on the menu.

