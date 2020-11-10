McDonald's is rolling out new and improved burger buns

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider McDonald’s is getting new buns.

McDonald’s is rolling out new, freshly-toasted buns.

Ian Borden, the president of the company’s international business, said that the revamped buns boosted sales in Australia and Canada when they rolled out last year.

McDonald’s also announced plans to debut a new chicken sandwich and meat-free “McPlant” menu items on Monday.

McDonald’s is rolling out new buns, as the chain commits to upgrading its menu.

The company announced in an investor event on Monday that “markets around the world are implementing a series of operational, process and formulation changes” in how they make their burgers.

“These include using new buns toasted to golden brown and an enhanced grilling approach to unlock more flavour,” McDonald’s said in a press release.

Ian Borden, the president of the company’s international business, said that McDonald’s rolled out revamped buns in Australia and Canada in 2019. The change helped boost both sales and traffic, according to Borden, providing a “dramatic difference in both taste and quality.”

Borden said the revamped buns will roll out in most markets around the world over the next couple of years.



McDonald’s announced a new growth strategy on Monday, emphasising marketing, core menu items, and three “Ds” â€” digital delivery, and drive-thru.

As part of the recommitment to core menu items, McDonald’s announced it will debut a revamped chicken sandwich next year. The chain also announced a plant-based McPlant menu, saying the chain is developing meat-free “chicken” and burgers.

