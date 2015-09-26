McDonald's is rolling out its first organic hamburger

McDonald’s is rolling out its first 100% organic hamburger in Germany.

The meat for the hamburger, called the “McB,” will come from cattle raised in Germany and Austria.

The cattle are raised on GMO-free feed in open pens with access to the outdoors, according to the company.

“We have made a great effort to secure sufficient quantities of meat which satisfies the organic requirements and our own quality claims,” Holger Beeck, chief executive of McDonald’s Germany, said in statement.

The company’s foray into organic meat comes following a number of supply-chain changes in the US.

McDonald’s has announced it will shift to cage-free eggs by 2025 in the US, and has said it will remove all antibiotics important to human medicine from its chicken over the next couple years.

The company is trying to improve the public perception of its food quality to revive declining sales.

