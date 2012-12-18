McDonald's Wants Its Stores Open On Christmas Day [THE BRIEF]

Photo: By Calgary Reviews on Flickr

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:Ad Age reports that an internal McDonald’s memo from USA COO Jim Johannesen urges franchises to stay open during Christmas to boost sales numbers. The fast food giant stayed open on Thanksgiving, which led to sales growth of 2.5 per cent when sales were down 2.2 per cent in October. McD’s employees will not, however, receive overtime for working on the federal holiday, a company spokesperson told Ad Age. “The staff voluntarily sign up to work. There is no regular overtime pay,” spokesperson Heather Oldani says. Those volunteers earn $8.25 an hour and receive negative performance reviews if they smell like the food they serve, according to The Charlotte Observer.



MillerCoors, which once mocked the Super Bowl, now bought a SB spot on local stations for Redd’s Apple. (It would be pricier if it bought for the national broadcast.)

Kantar Media reports that U.S. advertising expenditures increased 7.1 per cent in the third quarter. This is largely due to the Summer Olympics and November’s presidential race.

Porsche is having a creative review that its incumbent agency Cramer-Krasselt will take part in.

Red Square, an Alabama-based shop, promoted employees Sarah Jones and Elena Freed to the roles of president and EVP/COO, respectively.

The IAB commissioned a political cartoon about what the FTC’s Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act will do to Christmas.

Digiday collected a list of advertising superlatives of 2012.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

These Are The Best (And Worst) Ad Agency Twitter Accounts

Victoria’s Secret Christmas Ad Shows The Models Are Horrible At Singing

SEX, LIES, AND PHOTOSHOP: These Ads Were All Banned In 2012

The NRA’s Facebook Page Disappeared Right After The Newtown Massacre

Yelp’s CEO Must Fix These 6 Unsolved Problems Before He Can Get Profitable

Here’s The Last Thing The NRA Tweeted Before The Newtown Massacre

6 Things Local Businesses Can Do To Survive Any Disaster Short Of The Apocalypse

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.