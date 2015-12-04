McDonald's is making its fries posh by putting avocado on them

Macca’s is getting flash with the fries

Two decades after Australian pubs discovered they could make a fortune by slathering chips with sour cream and sweet chilli sauce, McDonald’s has decided to get in on the act.

The fast food restaurant is rolling out “loaded fries” from today, offering two toppings on its chips – treating them like corn chips by adding guacamole and salsa, or bacon and cheese.

This latest move by Macca’s comes as it experiments to maintain relevance in an Australian market filled with challenger brands.

Earlier this week, the company announced it will finally bring the popular all-day breakfast menu to all its stores nationally by February 2016.

In July, McDonald’s announced all-day breakfast trials in Wollongong, the Gold Coast, South and Western Australia, having previously argued for years that space and capacity constraints had prevented it from happening earlier.

The company introduced the all-day breakfast menu nationally in the US in October, where the brand is struggling after posting several quarterly declines in a row.

The Australian market has been much more successful, with innovations such as The Corner, a boutique concept restaurant, 12 months ago in Sydney’s inner west, but it was clear that Macca’s customers wanted McMuffins, hashbrowns and hotcakes throughout the day.

And now, by adding avocado to the fries, McDonald’s have almost turned them into a breakfast food too.

