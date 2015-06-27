McDonald's is making a major change to its burgers

McDonald’s is overhauling its business to boost lagging sales, and even the burgers are getting a makeover.

The fast-food chain is coming out with a bigger quarter-pounder patty that will weigh 4.25 ounces when raw, according to CNBC. The patties will also have a different shape, according to the report.

The current patties weigh 4 ounces when raw and shrink to 2.8 ounces after cooking.

We reached out to McDonald’s for more information on the changes.

McDonald’s also recently revealed that it would be toasting its buns for an extra five seconds, making them 15 degrees warmer, and changing how the beef patties are seared and grilled in order to make them juicer.

“These little things add up to big differences for our customers,” Easterbrook said at a recent conference in New York, according to Bloomberg. “We’re recommitting to tastier food across the menu.”

McDonald’s is making major changes to its menu and business following six straight quarters of same-store sales declines in the US, where the chain is battling a pervasive public perception that its food is unhealthy and overprocessed.

The company has also been hurt by a series of food-safety scandals in Asia, which contributed to a 15% loss in net income last year.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s relationship with franchisees, who operate 81% of its restaurants globally, is at an all-time low. Employees have also been striking for higher pay and better working conditions.

