McDonald's is making 2 major changes to its burgers

McDonald’s is overhauling its business to boost lagging sales, and even the burgers are getting a makeover.

The fast food chain revealed Wednesday that it’s changing how the beef patties are seared and grilled to make them juicer, BuzzFeed News reports.

Cooks will also toast the buns for an extra 5 seconds, making them 15 degrees warmer, according to the report.

McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook announced the changes at a conference in New York on Wednesday.

“These little things add up to big differences for our customers,” Easterbrook said, according to Bloomberg. “We’re recommitting to tastier food across the menu.”

McDonald’s is making major changes to its menu and business following six straight quarters of same-store sales declines in the US, where the chain is battling a pervasive public perception that its food is unhealthy and over-processed.

The company has also been hurt by a series of food safety scandals in Asia, which contributed to a 15% loss in net income last year.

Meanwhile McDonald’s relationship with franchisees, who operate 81% of its restaurants globally, is at an all-time low, and employees have been striking for higher pay and better working conditions.

