McDonald's Is Letting People Buy Food Via Phones In One Lucky Country—Here's Today's Ad Brief

McDonald’s is testing a mobile payment plan with PayPal at 30 different locations in France. Reuters notes that this mobile move highlights PayPal’s race against Square for mobile commerce dominance. Square recently launched a partnership with Starbucks.Here’s who Adweek thinks are the 100 most talented illustrators, designers, art directors, and other creatives.



One Million mums is leading a battle against Ragu over its ad that aired during the Olympics about a little boy whose only comfort after walking in on his parents is a big bowl of pasta. According to the watchdog group, “This entire ad not only makes someone lose their appetite, but Ragu is also being irresponsible in their new campaign. Instead of being helpful, it is harmful to children in the name of so-called humour. The Ragu commercial is inappropriate and tacky.”

Don’t worry, guys: Even though E-Trade is looking for a new CEO and is shaking things up due to a recent 16 per cent earnings drop, the talking baby ads are here to stay.

The Via Agency recently promoted and hired a boatload of talent. Noteworthy new hires include Judi Cutrone as the new Social Media Strategist and Dustin Levine as an Integrated Producer.

Eleven year Accenture vet Michael Harris has jumped ships to Acquity Group, a brand eCommerce and marketing company. Harris, 42, will direct business development activities as a Client Partner.

CP+B promoted Jason Gagnon to EP, head of radio and audio. Gagnon has been at the agency for seven years.

Ad Age takes a look at Shark Week’s 25-year journey.

