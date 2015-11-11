McDonald's is launching mozzarella sticks across the US

McDonald’s is rolling out mozzarella sticks at its restaurants nationwide next year.

McDonald’s US President Mike Andres announced the menu addition at an investors’ meeting in New York City on Tuesday.

The fast-food chain starting testing the fried cheese sticks in Wisconsin this summer.

McDonald’s said at the time that customers wanted more snacking options.

“Our customers told us they are looking for the ability to customise their meals a little more,” a franchisee told FOX 6 in July. “People are snacking more often these days and looking for more options to create a right-sized meal for them. Mini meals allow them to do just that at an amazing value.”

McDonald’s is charging $US1 for three mozzarella sticks.

Dip into marinara sauce with $US1 Mozzarella Sticks at participating McDonald’s. pic.twitter.com/cINgzJ9zyw

— McDonald’s TriState (@McD_TriState) November 6, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.