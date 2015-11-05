McDonald's is launching its thickest burger yet

McDonald’s The ‘spicy’ burger comes with jalapeño slices, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, and spicy relish.

McDonald’s says customers have been begging for thicker burgers.

So it’s launching a line of premium burgers in the UK with the thickest beef patties that the fast-food chain has ever offered.

The “signature collection” of burgers will be made to order and they will take longer to cook than the chain’s traditional beef patties, due to their size, according to the company.

That could lead to longer wait times for food orders in restaurants.

“At quieter times there could be a short wait for a signature collection burger, but it’s worth waiting for,” the company says in a release.

McDonald’s is adding “interactive table-top games” to some restaurants that will be serving the new burgers, likely to give customers something to do while they wait for their food.

The company is testing the burgers in 28 restaurants in the UK, but is already preparing for a national rollout by next summer.

The burgers are served on brioche buns and come in three varieties: The classic, with bacon, cheddar cheese, wholegrain mustard mayonnaise, ketchup, lettuce, and red onion; the BBQ with smoky barbecue sauce, coleslaw, red onion, lettuce, bacon, and cheddar cheese; and the spicy with jalapeño slices, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, and spicy relish.

Duncan Cruttenden, director of food development at McDonald’s UK, said the company crafted the new line of burgers because customers “told us they wanted thicker beef patties, high quality ingredients, and freshly prepared.”

“We’ve crafted a range that is a truly exciting permanent addition to our menu — every product has to earn a place on our menu and our customers have told us the Signature Collection has done just that,” Cruttenden said in a statement.

