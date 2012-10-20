McDonald's Is Launching Angry Birds From Its Golden Arches In China

Photo: Ads of the World

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Chinese McDonald’s are giving their Golden Arches a new purpose: serving as a catapult for Angry Birds.According to a press release, customers can vote on which of the 1,500 branded location will host the life size slingshot “to protect McDonald’s food from the pigs.”



TBWA Shanghai worked with game developer Rovio to create the campaign, which involves online media, outdoor ads, and location-based promotions like providing gamers with extra power-ups if they play on their iPhones in McDonald’s.

This is just the most recent chapter of Rovio’s aggressive Angry Bird marketing blitz in China.

Although there’s currently an unauthorised Angry Bird theme park in China, Rovio announced legitimate plans to “build hundreds, maybe even thousands of activity parks” in the country.

Click to enlarge the image below.

Photo: Ads of the World

