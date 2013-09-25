McDonald's Is Going To Start Selling Pumpkin Lattes

Watch out, Starbucks.

McDonald’s is going to start selling a pumpkin latte, reports Leslie Patton at Bloomberg News.

The McCafe pumpkin latte will have espresso, milk, and flavored syrup, and is available in fat or non-fat varieties, the company told Bloomberg.

The coffee drink will hit stores this month and be sold through November.

Starbucks introduced the pumpkin spice latte nine years ago and has sold 200 million since, Patton reported.

Dunkin’ Doughnuts also offers a copycat of the Starbucks classic.

The new item is part of McDonald’s push to get budget-conscious customers back in restaurants.

In addition to the new pumpkin latte, the retailer introduced Mighty Wings this month.

McDonald’s has also expanded its breakfast and burger menus.

