McDonalds Is Giving Away Free Small Fries And A Coke When You Buy A Big Mac

Maccas is celebrating its best known burger by offering customers a free small fries and small coke when they buy a Big Mac.
OzBargain discovered the deal, which is available at McDonalds Australia outlets after 10.30 am.
The promotion will run from January 21 until March 3 and will also apply to other burger varieties including; Mega Mac, Angus Mac, McOz and Angus McOz.
Spotted at Lifehacker.
