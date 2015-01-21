McDonalds Is Giving Away Free Small Fries And A Coke When You Buy A Big Mac

Image: McDonalds Australia

Maccas is celebrating its best known burger by offering customers a free small fries and small coke when they buy a Big Mac.

OzBargain discovered the deal, which is available at McDonalds Australia outlets after 10.30 am.

The promotion will run from January 21 until March 3 and will also apply to other burger varieties including; Mega Mac, Angus Mac, McOz and Angus McOz.

Spotted at Lifehacker.

NOW READ: PHOTOS: What It’s Like At ‘The Corner’, The Mysterious Australian McDonald’s Outlet Testing A Whole New Look

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.