McDonald's is giving away free food with a deal inspired by characters from holiday movies including 'Die Hard' and 'Elf'

McDonald’s McDonald’s holiday deal.

McDonald’s will be giving away free menu items inspired by different holiday characters from December 14 to December 24.

The holiday deal includes free fries for Rudolph on December 18, hotcakes for Buddy the Elf on December 20, and a McFlurry for Frosty the Snowman on December 22.

McDonald’s has also declared “Die Hard” to be a holiday film, and will subsequently be offering free McDoubles on December 17 in honour of the movie’s fictional John McClane.

Customers need to make a minimum $US1 purchase and order using the McDonald’s app in order to redeem the daily offers.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

McDonald’s will be giving away free food inspired by different holiday characters from December 14 to December 24.

Each day of the deal has a different “festive favourite of a classic holiday character,” according to McDonald’s. Figures showcased in the deal span from classics like Frosty the Snowman to non-traditional holiday characters like Frank Costanza.

In a bold cultural proclamation, the fast-food giant has also declared “Die Hard” to be a Christmas movie, which means the holiday deal will include a free McDouble on December 17 in honour of the movie’s fictional John McClane.

“Yes, ‘Die Hard’ is a holiday movie,” the company said in a news release announcing the deals.

McDonald’s festive plan also includes hotcakes in honour of Buddy the Elf on December 20, coffee for Scrooge on December 21, and an egg McMuffin for the Grinch on December 16. The almost 1.5 weeks of free food then ends on a pack of chocolate chip cookies in honour of Santa Claus.

Customers need to make a minimum $US1 purchase and order using the McDonald’s app in order to redeem the daily offers.



Read more:





Black franchisees allege ‘pipeline of discrimination’ at McDonald’s in class action lawsuit, following another racial-discrimination lawsuit from ex-franchisees



“After a year like 2020, I think we could all use some extra cheer this season,” McDonald’s US chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley said in a statement on the news release.

The holiday offering is a switch up from the recent string of McDonald’s celebrity partnership menus that started with the $US6Travis Scott Meal in September.

“Travis is the first in a suite of big celebrities that resonate across segments and are true fans of our food and our brand,”Flatley wrote in an August memo obtained by Business Insider.

Following the success of the Travis Scott Meal, McDonald’s introduced the J Balvin Meal in October.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.