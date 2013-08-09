How McDonald's Is Getting Broke Customers Back In Restaurants

McDonald’s grand plan to get broke consumers back appears to be working.

The fast food giant announced that U.S. sales rose 1.7% last month, well above the 0.3% increase Wall Street anticipated, reports Leslie Patton at Bloomberg News.

McDonald’s smashing success can be attributed to new menu items designed to lure in customers, according to Patton.

The company expanded breakfast to include an Egg White Delight. The sandwich is basically the brand’s famous Egg McMuffin with an egg white and white cheddar.

The Egg White Delight is popular and helped drive sales, according to Patton.

The company also recently released the McWrap and a Blueberry Pomegranate smoothie.

McDonald’s executives had previously said they expected a rough year as Americans watch what they spend.

In addition to the new menu items, McDonald’s is looking into offering breakfast all day and remodeling stores.

