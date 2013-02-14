McDonald's Is Falling After Obama's Call For A $9 Minimum Wage

Last night, Obama called for Congress to enact a $9 minimum wage.



It’s a controversial call (some people argue that a minimum wage destroys low-end jobs), and it’s unlikely to come to pass in this Congress. But in 2014, it’s conceivable.

Anyway, the fast food companies (Burger King, Wendy’s, McDonald’s) are all down today. And it seems possible there’s a connection, though it’s impossible to know.

McDonald’s is getting hit the most.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Watch Below: President Obama’s Ambitious Plans For His Second Term

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.