McDonald's Is Cutting Jobs At Its Headquarters

McDonald’s is laying off 63 people at its headquarters following four consecutive quarters of same-store sales declines in the US.

The company says the job cuts are part of a $US100 million cost-cutting and restructuring effort.

McDonald’s employs about 1,700 at its Oak Brook, Ill. headquarters.

“McDonald’s is moving with a sense of urgency to improve our financial performance by taking actions based on the long-term,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement. “This includes a diligent review of our corporate home office and McDonald’s USA structures and resources in order to redirect nearly $US100 million in savings toward business priorities, such as digital and new restaurant platforms that will support our key growth drivers.”

The layoffs will take effect in February, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.