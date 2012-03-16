Here's The Awkward New #Shamrocking Meme That McDonald's Is Desperately Trying To Start

Photo: @McDonalds

McDonald’s is asking customers to celebrate the radioactive glow of its promotional Shamrock Shake by contorting their bodies into an awkwardly contrived new meme: #Shamrocking.

McDonald’s explained the concept in a sponsored story on BuzzFeed:



The Irish jig has been an expression of joy since the 16th century, and thanks to the hot new viral trend of #Shamrocking, it’s making a modern day comeback. Check out some of these high-stepping #Shamrockers, then get out there and treat your friends to a shake and make them dance with delight!

Because if McDonald’s says it’s hot, new, and viral then it is, right? (The super hip fast food chain also tweeted that “Peeps R so excited” about the new phenomenon.)

But I wouldn’t bet your pot of gold on the jig-like #Shamrocking turning into the new Planking/Owling/Tebowing. It’s kind of like the demented step-cousin of Captain Morgan’s promotional pose-off—“1) Right hand on right hip; 2) left hand on raised left knee; and 3) turn head, arch right eyebrow and laugh!”—in 2007.

Much like the McRib, the 42-year-old Shamrock Shake does have a cult-like following. For the first time ever, the 550 calorie drink (but if it makes you feel better, a 16-ounce Dairy Queen Blizzard has 1170 calories) will be offered at all 14,000 U.S. McDonald’s locations.

But love of the boldly green shake does not a meme make. While some people are Tweeting pictures under the shamrocking hashtag, many are using #shamrocking to poke fun at the pose.

Of course this isn’t as bad as McDonald’s last hashtag fiasco: #McDStories. Rather than posting happy vignettes of McDonald’s experiences, most #McDStories were like the following: “One time I walked into McDonald’s and I could smell Type 2 diabetes floating in the air and I threw up.”

