McDonald's has invented a brilliant new takeout bag for bikes

McDonald’s has designed a brilliant new takeout container that’s made to hang from bike handlebars.

The McBike bag was designed by ad agency Tribal Buenos Aires in Argentina, Gizmodo reports.

It debuted in Copenhagen, Denmark, and then in Medellin, Colombia, according to a video ad for the bag.

The container is made out of cardboard and holds a burger, fries and drink.

The sides of the bag come together to form a hook, which can be hung over bike handlebars.

Here’s a look at how the bag unfolds:

McDonald’s also recently came out with a new bag in Hungary that turns into a tray.

Pulling a strip of paper near the bottom of the bag detaches the tray, which is made from reinforced cardboard.

Here’s how that bag, aptly named the BagTray, works:

