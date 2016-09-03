26 crazy McDonald's items you can't get in America

McDonald’s McDonald’s Veggie Crunch Burger is available in Singapore.

You can’t order a veggie burger at McDonald’s locations in the US. But halfway around the world in Singapore, the fast-food chain recently started serving a meat-free patty that’s made with green peas, carrots, cooked rice, potato, and red bell peppers.

McDonald’s Veggie Crunch burger is just one example of how the chain alters its menus to appeal to crowds around the world. While the Big Mac is a mainstay on menus worldwide, many global outposts offer completely different items.

Here are some items McDonald’s items you can’t get in America.

