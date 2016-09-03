26 crazy McDonald's items you can't get in America

You can’t order a veggie burger at McDonald’s locations in the US. But halfway around the world in Singapore, the fast-food chain recently started serving a meat-free patty that’s made with green peas, carrots, cooked rice, potato, and red bell peppers.
McDonald’s Veggie Crunch burger is just one example of how the chain alters its menus to appeal to crowds around the world. While the Big Mac is a mainstay on menus worldwide, many global outposts offer completely different items.
Here are some items McDonald’s items you can’t get in America.
McDonald's India offers many vegetarian items, from the McVeggie to the Veg Pizza McPuff, which features tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and an array of vegetables.
It turns out, many international McDonald's sell veggie-friendly items, but American McDonald's don't simply because they don't sell well.
McDonald's India serves a number of vegetarian items, including the McPaneer Royale, which featured paneer cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno peppers, and a cheese-and-onion sauce.
McDonald's Japan has a chicken veggie burger, which features a fusion of chicken, soybeans, and vegetables.
People love the Samurai Pork Burger (called the Samurai Burger in Singapore and Malaysia). According to Travelling McD's, it makes promotional appearances on the menu every year.
The Shakachiki Red Pepper chicken is a chicken patty with red pepper sauce you can sprinkle on at your discretion.
The Gracoro burger features a croquette made with cheese, shrimp, and macaroni. BuzzFeed's Ryan Broderick said it tastes like 'a big mozzarella stick covered in a tangy mayonnaise-type sauce and covered in shredded lettuce.'
In Malaysia, you can order Burbur Ayam McD, McDonald's spin on a Malaysian dish. It features chicken on top of porridge with onions, ginger, shallots, and chilies.
In Spain, you can dine on gazpacho at McDonald's, which is definitely a lighter option than a burger.
In Korea, you can get a Double Deluxe Shrimp Burger if the regular Deluxe Shrimp Burger isn't enough for you.
McDonald's Belgium has a McWrap that's filled with beef, vegetables, and tzatziki sauce.
McDonald's Portugal offers soup as an alternative to burgers, including the bean and spinach soup.
In Canada, you can get poutine at McDonald's. Last year, the chain offered an outrageous take on the classic dish by infusing it with maple and bacon.
McDonald's New Zealand sells Georgie Pies, a New Zealand classic. You can get a Steak Mince 'n' Cheese pie (pictured) or other variations like the Chicken 'N' Vegetable and Apple 'N' Blackberry pies.
McDonald's Costa Rica offers a different spin on breakfast -- the McPinto Deluxe, which serves up rice and beans, eggs, plantains, a tortilla, and sour cream.
In Hong Kong, you can order Sausage 'n Egg Twisty Pasta, which is exactly what it sounds like.
The McRice burger substituted rice patties for the usual hamburger bun. It has since been discontinued.
The Greek Mac is a Mediterranean take on the burger, with a pita stuffed with two beef patties and yogurt sauce.
In Norway, you can get Chilli Cheese Tops -- similar to jalapeno poppers, only without jalapenos, and with some McDonald's flair.
McDonald's Mexico is famous for its McMollette, an open-faced breakfast sandwich with beans, cheese, and sauce.
McDonald's France has a knockout dessert menu that includes macaroons and cheesecake.
In the Netherlands, you can order the McKroket, which features a patty with stew and beef, topped with mustard sauce.
For breakfast, you can order a McToast Chocolate -- pancakes folded up like a sandwich with chocolate spread in between.
In the Philippines, you can order chicken and spaghetti -- it's called the Chicken McDo with McSpaghetti. (Even though that same spaghetti failed in the States.)
