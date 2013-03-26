McDONALD'S INTERNAL MEMO: 22% Of Millennials Would Eat At Subway If We Didn't Launch The McWrap

An internal memo circulating within McDonald’s that discusses the launch of the McWrap, says that 22 per cent of customers aged 18-32 would eat at Subway if the wrap wasn’t available.



The McWrap is McDonald’s new Subway-like chicken sandwich. An ad campaign for the wrap will launch April 1.

Subway is a huge threat to McDonald’s because McD’d isn’t even in millennials’ top 10 favourite restaurants, the memo says.

Here’s part of the memo, as obtained by Ad Age:

“McWrap offers us the perfect food offering to address the needs of this very important customer to McDonald’s” …

“McDonald’s is currently not in the top 10 of millennials’ (customers primarily ages 18-32) favourite restaurants.”

[Referred to in the memo as a “Subway buster,” the McWrap] “affords us the platform for customisation and variety that our millennial customer is expecting of us.”

“Our customers are consistently telling us, particularly millennials, they expect variety, more choices, customisation and their ability to be able to personalise their food experience.”

“In fact, they have told us that if we did not offer McWrap, 22% of these incremental customers would have gone to Subway.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.