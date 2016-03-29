McDonald's is opening 60 new restaurants in Russia -- here's what it's like to eat at one in downtown Moscow

Dylan Love A Russian Big Mac, or ‘Биг Мак’

McDonald’s announced earlier this year plans to open 60 new restaurants in Russia over the course of 2016.

The company’s focus on affordable menus and local suppliers has proved successful in the economic crisis, and it intends to ramp up expansion efforts over the coming year.

The chain is one of the greatest symbols of American impact around the world. Business Insider visited one in downtown Moscow during a trip to Russia in 2013 — here’s what it was like inside.

Disclosure: Our trip to Moscow, including travel and lodging expenses, was sponsored by the Russian Quantum Center.

This post is based on a earlier version of an article written by Dylan Love.

Ah, the familiar golden arches. Let's take a closer look. Dylan Love McDonald's is spelled out phonetically in Cyrillic characters. Dylan Love The interior of the restaurant is similar to what we're used to in Europe and the US. Bright backlit menus and crowds near the register look familiar. Dylan Love This particular McDonald's is two stories tall with additional dining space on the second floor. Dylan Love There's a display of all the Happy Meal items to peruse while contemplating your order. They look similar to toys available with meals in the US. Dylan Love We were impressed by the dedicated coffee and snack bar, an upscale twist. Dylan Love Let's get eating. Our Big Mac arrived in this box about 60 seconds after ordering. Dylan Love The total came out to 87 RUB, worth about $2.69 (£1.89) at the time. Dylan Love Inside the box? Just a tasty burger that we've eaten many times before. Nothing more, and definitely nothing less. Dylan Love We got a kick out of the visualized nutrition facts. Dylan Love And with that, we conclude our Russian McDonald's excursion. Starbucks next, maybe? Dylan Love

