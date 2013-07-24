What It's Like To Go To McDonald's In Russia

When it comes to symbols of American impact around the world, McDonald’s might as well top the list – they’re everywhere, and today I went to one in downtown Moscow.
I expected it to be a straightforward proposition to walk in and order a meal, but when I apologetically confessed to the cashier that I didn’t speak Russian, it became clear that this was a problem.
I improvised and scaled my order way back, giving the near-universal request for a cheeseburger: “One Big Mac, please.”
Language barrier: broken.
There's a display of all the Happy Meal items to peruse while contemplating your order. They look similar to toys available with meals in the US.
Inside the box? Just a tasty burger that I've eaten many times before. Nothing more, and definitely nothing less.
