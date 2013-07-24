What It's Like To Go To McDonald's In Russia

A Russian Big Mac, or ‘Биг Мак’

When it comes to symbols of American impact around the world, McDonald’s might as well top the list – they’re everywhere, and today I went to one in downtown Moscow.



I expected it to be a straightforward proposition to walk in and order a meal, but when I apologetically confessed to the cashier that I didn’t speak Russian, it became clear that this was a problem.

I improvised and scaled my order way back, giving the near-universal request for a cheeseburger: “One Big Mac, please.”

Language barrier: broken.

