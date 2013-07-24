What It's Like To Go To McDonald's In Russia

Dylan Love
mcdonalds in russiaA Russian Big Mac, or ‘Биг Мак’

When it comes to symbols of American impact around the world, McDonald’s might as well top the list – they’re everywhere, and today I went to one in downtown Moscow.

I expected it to be a straightforward proposition to walk in and order a meal, but when I apologetically confessed to the cashier that I didn’t speak Russian, it became clear that this was a problem.

I improvised and scaled my order way back, giving the near-universal request for a cheeseburger: “One Big Mac, please.”

Language barrier: broken.

Ah, the familiar golden arches. Let's take a closer look.

McDonald's is spelled out phonetically in Cyrillic characters.

Bright backlit menus and crowds near the register look familiar.

This particular McDonald's is two stories tall with additional dining space on the second floor.

There's a display of all the Happy Meal items to peruse while contemplating your order. They look similar to toys available with meals in the US.

We were impressed by the dedicated coffee and snack bar, an upscale twist.

Let's get eating. My Big Mac arrived in this box about 60 seconds after ordering.

The total came out to 87 RUB, about $2.69 US.

Inside the box? Just a tasty burger that I've eaten many times before. Nothing more, and definitely nothing less.

I got a kick out of the visualized nutrition facts.

And with that, we conclude our Russian McDonald's excursion. Starbucks next, maybe?

We're in Russia to attend a conference on quantum technology!

Click here to see 9 facts about quantum computing that will melt your mind >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.