McDonald's In Australia Just Released A Series Of Really Depressing Ads

McDonald’s in Australia just released a series of ads that pulls at the heartstrings … but in an incredibly depressing way.



It’s a clever campaign that shows the ripple effects of the chain’s Loose Change Menu, which is the Aussie equivalent of the Dollar Menu. The pink bear trapped in the $1 claw machine game goes unsaved; the hero of a cheap video game has to take up knitting because no one will play with it.

The thing is, just like “Toy Story” made audiences want to run home and dust off their stuffed animals, this ad tactic might make consumers think, “Forget the french fries, I want to contribute my quarters to a depressed washing machine!”

DDB Sydney created the campaign, pictured below.

If you buy food from the Loose Change Menu, this poor claw machine bear will never find a loving home. (Note the abandoned balloon flying off in the distance):

Arcade game heroes will have to find new hobbies:

Even the view finder is depressed:

This is where the change goes:

