McDonald's is making one mistake that is killing business

McDonald’s is trying to reverse negative sales in the US.

As part of its turnaround, the brand has released numerous new menu items.

Some insiders feel the strategy is making business worse.

“On one hand, McDonald’s is talking about menu simplification, while on the other hand they are talking about customisation, expanding the line of Quarter Pounders and adding breakfast all day,” Richard Adams, a franchisee consultant who worked in corporate offices at McDonald’s for nearly two decades, told Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson. “They are going in a bunch of different directions and trying to be all things to all people. That’s been their problem for the last five or six years.”

We highlighted McDonald’s identity crisis in a few photos.

McDonald's took an unapologetic approach in a Big Mac ad in February, saying the brand's food is 'not Greek yogurt' and 'will never be kale.' McDonald's on YouTube Weeks later, McDonald's changed its stance and started testing a breakfast bowl with kale at Southern California locations. Analysts at Janney Capital markets speculate the dark, leafy green could soon be offered in salads or as sandwich toppings. McDonald's via The Telegraph McDonald's is also taking extreme measures to compete with 'better burger' competitors like Five Guys and Shake Shack. Its 'create your taste' test includes customisable toppings like guacamole and grilled onions. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider But a few aspects of the new burgers go against McDonald's core business strategy. The test requires customers leave their cars and come inside, despite the fact that 70% of the business is drive-thru. McDonald's Facebook Page The burgers also take an average of 7 minutes to make, an eternity in the fast food world. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Premium burgers have already flopped once at McDonald's this year. The brand tested a sirloin burger with peppercorn sauce but took it off the menu after disappointing sales. McDonald's McDonald's is also determined to compete with Chick-fil-A. The brand just launched a Buttermilk Crispy Chicken sandwich. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The sandwich, made with all white meat chicken and real buttermilk, is elevated from McDonald's previous offerings like the McChicken. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider McDonald's also brought back the premium Chicken Selects, an item that was previously discontinued for being too expensive. McDonald's on Facebook Workers have complained that the McCafe has slowed down customer service. Business Insider / Pamela Engel McDonald's also created what it called a 'Subway crusher' in an internal memo -- the McWrap made with chicken and lettuce. McDonald's

