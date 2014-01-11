McDonald's Is Getting Sued Again Over Alleged Hot Coffee Burns

A Los Angeles woman is suing McDonald’s for allegedly serving her a hot coffee drink that badly burned her.

Paulette Carr claims she was injured in January 2012 after ordering the coffee at the drive-through window of a McDonald’s in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Van Nuys, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The lawsuit comes two decades after a New Mexico woman famously sued McDonald’s — and won a $US2.9 million award — for burns she suffered after spilling the fast food chain’s coffee on herself. A judge later reduced her award to $US640,000, and the case was eventually settled out of court.

Carr’s lawsuit, which she filed nearly a year after the alleged incident, seeks unspecified monetary damages.

“The lid for the hot coffee was negligently, carelessly and improperly placed on the coffee cup … resulting in the lid coming off the top of the coffee at the window, causing the hot coffee to spill onto the plaintiff,” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit doesn’t detail any injuries she allegedly sustained.

We’ve reached out to McDonald’s for comment and will update when we hear back.

