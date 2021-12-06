People are reporting that McDonald’s coveted holiday pie is back at some locations, and fans are excited

McDonald’s holiday pie is back at certain locations across the US.

Social-media users are on the lookout for stores that have brought back the dessert.

The pie is filled with vanilla custard and is topped with rainbow sprinkles.

McDonald’s dessert enthusiasts across the US are on the lookout for the fast-food chain’s coveted holiday pie, which has already returned to the golden arches this year at certain locations, according to posts on social media.

The pie, first introduced in 2012, is filled with vanilla custard with a crust glazed with sugar and covered in rainbow sprinkles.

McDonald’s has yet to detail a list of locations selling the holiday pie, but fans on social media are keeping their eyes peeled for its comeback at their local McDonald’s.

“Not only is this awesome news for the world, the pie has been spotted in Queens, NY,” an Instagram user said. “Every year us NY folk spread like wild fire searching for this pie and it rarely turns up.”

“Glorious! It’s officially Holiday Pie SZN!!” a Twitter user said.

McDonald’s confirmed that the holiday pie would be rolled out this year in a tweet, where it told fans to keep an eye out for updates.

The holiday pie returned to some McDonald’s locations in 2020 as well.

McDonald’s didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.