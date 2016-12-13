Viral tweet gives McDonald's holiday cups a NSFW look

Kate Taylor
Screen Shot 2016 12 12 at 3.14.21 PMMcDonald’sAn untarnished McDonald’s holiday cup, which shows two mittens touching.

McDonald’s holiday cups are getting some less-than-positive attention.

On Saturday, Twitter user Sam Sykes pointed out that with some slight modifications, McDonald’s holiday cups appear to show hands exposing a person’s backside. 

As of Monday, the tweet had been retweeted more than 13,000 times, and liked more than 22,000 times.

We reached out to McDonald’s to see if the company has anything to say about Syke’s artisitic interpretation. We’ll let you know if we hear back. 

