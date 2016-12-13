Viral tweet gives McDonald's holiday cups a NSFW look

McDonald’s An untarnished McDonald’s holiday cup, which shows two mittens touching.

McDonald’s holiday cups are getting some less-than-positive attention.

On Saturday, Twitter user Sam Sykes pointed out that with some slight modifications, McDonald’s holiday cups appear to show hands exposing a person’s backside.

Now how the hell are Starbucks cups in the news again and no one’s talking about a guy spreading his cheeks open on McDonald’s cups pic.twitter.com/QmIuZiDJst

— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) December 11, 2016

As of Monday, the tweet had been retweeted more than 13,000 times, and liked more than 22,000 times.

We reached out to McDonald’s to see if the company has anything to say about Syke’s artisitic interpretation. We’ll let you know if we hear back.

