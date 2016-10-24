The true story of how McDonald's became America's fast food king

McDonald’s is America’s ultimate fast-food chain — the home of the ubiquitous Big Mac and McNuggets.

But like any other business, it had humble beginnings.

We made a timeline below to highlight some of the most crucial moments in the history of McDonald’s, covering the good, the bad, and the burgers from the rise of the Golden Arches to the triumph of all-day breakfast.

Dylan Roach contributed to reporting on a previous version of this article.

