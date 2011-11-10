McDonald's Has Truly Taken Over The U.S.

Photo: Data Pointed

You can’t drive down a highway, walk in a city, or pass through the suburbs without seeing at least one McDonald’s restaurant along the way. But this map definitely proves it — they’re everywhere!It helps explain why the golden arches are among the most universally-recognised icons in the world today. Globally, McDonald’s sells 75 hamburgers a second. That’s nearly 6.5 million burgers every day, distributed across more than 33,000 restaurants in 119 countries.



Stephen von Worley, a visualisation researcher, crafted the astonishing model of the fast food mega-giant’s presence after he wondered how difficult it truly is for Americans to escape “generic convenience” like drive-thrus and strip malls. If you’d like to learn more about von Worley’s thought process and the map’s creation, head over to his blog, Data Pointed.

Thanks to Grist for reminding us this stunning visual representation exists.

