There's a new ad out for the new McDonald's Hamburglar and it's kind of weird

Lara O'Reilly

McDonald’s brought back a transformed Hamburglar last week. The internet was undecided as to whether the new mascot — described by the fast food chain as a “suburban dad” — was a hunk, or a creep.

Now Hamburglar fans and critics have the chance to hear his voice for the first time, in a new video McDonald’s posted on the brand’s Twitter page.

It’s kind of … odd. Apparently the Hamburglar is on the run from McDonald’s, and his nagging wife.

The Hamburglar popped up again later on Tuesday night, dodging and diving next The Statue of Liberty.

He’s on Snapchat too. For someone on the run, the Hamburglar is ubiquitous on social media.

The reaction to the marketing push is probably best described as one of bafflement. The Verge called the video “awkward,”  E! said it was “bizarre,” and BGR said it will “convince you the company is more desperate than you ever dreamed.” But lots of McDonald’s followers on Twitter responding to the videos seemed to be impressed and played along with the game:

Although some Twitter users were less impressed:

