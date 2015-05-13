There's a new ad out for the new McDonald's Hamburglar and it's kind of weird

McDonald’s brought back a transformed Hamburglar last week. The internet was undecided as to whether the new mascot — described by the fast food chain as a “suburban dad” — was a hunk, or a creep.

Now Hamburglar fans and critics have the chance to hear his voice for the first time, in a new video McDonald’s posted on the brand’s Twitter page.

McD’s is after me (apparently, so is my wife)! Tweet #RobbleRobble to keep them off my trail.https://t.co/JBVThrmHir

— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) May 12, 2015

It’s kind of … odd. Apparently the Hamburglar is on the run from McDonald’s, and his nagging wife.

The Hamburglar popped up again later on Tuesday night, dodging and diving next The Statue of Liberty.

I’m dodging McD’s at every corner, keep tweeting #RobbleRobble, America! Time to grab more Sirloin burgers…https://t.co/61Lhd61ey6

— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) May 12, 2015

He’s on Snapchat too. For someone on the run, the Hamburglar is ubiquitous on social media.

Too much heat here on Twitter, so I’m moving to Snapchat! Keep up the #RobbleRobble, America — it’s working! pic.twitter.com/gxhUcFeBvV

— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) May 12, 2015

The reaction to the marketing push is probably best described as one of bafflement. The Verge called the video “awkward,” E! said it was “bizarre,” and BGR said it will “convince you the company is more desperate than you ever dreamed.” But lots of McDonald’s followers on Twitter responding to the videos seemed to be impressed and played along with the game:

@McDonalds you’ll be caught there! Not a good place to post up! Lol #RobbleRobble

— Krystie Vines (@MrsKrystie) May 12, 2015

@McDonalds hamburglar I love you

— Jacob W. Fowler ? (@JacobWFowler) May 12, 2015

@McDonalds I got you buddy #RobbleRobble just remember I helped you when you get the goods…lol

— Hero In A Half Shell (@LeBronHale) May 12, 2015

Although some Twitter users were less impressed:

@twitersgoodboy what is this ghastly tidal wave of effluence MacDonald is unleashing upon us

— apocalypse damsel (@tremolo_) May 12, 2015

