McDonald's Making New Signs To Tell You How Eco-Friendly It Is

By the end of the year, roughly 100 McDonald’s restaurants in Germany will feature a hunter green backdrop behind the iconic golden arches, ostensibly to send the message to customers that the chain is an eco-friendly restaurant.

No word on how much energy will be wasted on the paint job or new plastic signage.

AP: About 100 German McDonald’s restaurants will make the change by the end of 2009, the company said in a statement Monday. Some franchises in Great Britain and France have already started using the new colour scheme behind their Golden Arches.

“This is not only a German initiative but a Europewide initiative,” Martin Nowicki, McDonald’s Germany spokesman, told The Associated Press.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based burger behemoth has more than 32,000 restaurants in 118 countries and has long been targeted by activists as being environmentally unfriendly.

Still, in recent years the company has warmed to “greener” practices, including environmentally friendly refrigeration and converting used oil into biodiesel fuel.

“With this new appearance we want to clarify our responsibility for the preservation of natural resources. In the future we will put an even larger focus on that,” Hoger Beek, vice chairman of McDonald’s Germany, said in the statement.

In Germany, McDonald’s has seen significant growth despite the global economic crisis, opening 42 new restaurants this year for a total of 1,350.

The chain plans to open another 40 new restaurants across Germany in 2010, encouraged by a worldwide revenues of $23.5 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.