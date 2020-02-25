McDonald's is auctioning off a golden cup encrusted in diamonds and emeralds — and giving away another — to celebrate the Shamrock Shake's 50th anniversary

McDonald’s McDonald’s has unveiled two fancy golden cups.

McDonald’s is dropping two luxurious golden cups – one for auction and the other to give away – to celebrate the Shamrock Shake’s 50th anniversary.

The fancy cups, called the “Golden Shamrock Shake,” are made with high-polish 18k gold and embellished with 50 green emeralds, 50 white diamonds, and 50 yellow diamonds representing the 50 years of the iconic green drink.

The cup was appraised at $US90,000, according to a McDonald’s spokesperson.

“Tradition calls for a 50th anniversary to be celebrated with gold, so we wanted to create an item that not only represented this milestone, but our delicious Shamrock Shake,” Dave Tovar, McDonald’s vice president of US communications, told Business Insider in an email.

One of the lavish cups will be auctioned off through Ronald McDonald House Charities’ eBay for Charity page. The auction will run from 5 a.m. ET on February 25 to 5 a.m. ET on March 6. Bidding will start at $US1.

The McDonald’s spokesperson confirmed that all of the winning bid will go to support RMHC, a nonprofit whose mission is to help families with sick children find support.

“The Golden Shamrock Shake auction is an exciting way to support our mission and help keep even more families together and near the medical care their child needs, when they need it most. We’re grateful for the generous bidders who participate,” Kelly Dolan, chief marketing and development officer at RMHC, told Business Insider in an email.

The other golden cup will be given away to a customer who purchases a Shamrock Shake or an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry through McDonald’s app between February 25 and March 6.

All customers with eligible orders will automatically be entered into the random prize drawing. One winner will be selected in late March and will be notified by the fast-food chain directly, according to the McDonald’s spokesperson.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the legendary drink, McDonald’s is also bringing back the Shamrock Shake and introducing the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, a new menu item featuring Oreo cookie pieces blended into Shamrock Shake-flavored soft serve.

Both items will be available at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

