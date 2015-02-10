McDonald's global sales drop 1.8% in January

McDonald’s global same-store sales dropped 1.8% in January, missing analysts’ estimates of a 1.2% decline.

US sales rose 0.4% for the month. The company’s shares fell .7% to $US93.29 in premarket trading Monday.

McDonald’s has been battling traffic declines in the US and a health scare related to one of its meat suppliers in China.

The company’s CEO, Don Thompson, recently announced he would be resigning after less than three years on the job.

