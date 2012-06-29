McDonald's Has Dared To Mess With The Big Mac

Photo: Burger Business

The Big Mac is McDonald’s biggest and most important brand, and the company is daring to mess with it, reports Scott Hume at Burger Business.It comes in the form of a Big Mac spinoff in Germany, dubbed the Bigger Big Mac. McDonald’s promises that it’s 45 per cent larger than the standard Big Mac.



It’s always dangerous to fidget with brands that are so ingrained in society, so McDonald’s is being quite careful. All the ingredients in the Bigger Big Mac remain identical to its iconic sister brand. This one’s just bigger.

Hume also speculates that new McDonald’s CEO Don Thompson may pick the item to come to the U.S., since he’s planning to import more menu items from abroad.

NOW SEE: 12 McDonald’s Menu Items That Failed Spectacularly >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.