McDonald's Hopes This Chalk Billboard Will Convince Customers It Serves 'Only The Freshest Food'

One example of the fresh chalk billboard.

“There is a restaurant that serves only the freshest food,” a voice says over footage of fresh vegetables and happy workers. The restaurant in question? McDonald’s.



The fast food chain started a campaign in Poland that aims to show consumers its dedication to staying fresh by having an artist draw a new billboard with chalk twice a day to show the daily menu.

Of course the offerings don’t really change that much. One oversized menu item, for example, is the Big Mac. Another: The Egg McMuffin.

DDB Warsaw, Good Looking art studio, and Krewcy Krawcy production are behind the campaign.

Did the chalk convince you that the food is fresh?

