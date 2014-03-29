McDonald's Will Give You Free Coffee For The Next 2 Weeks

Taco Bell can’t hog all the breakfast spotlight. In order to rival the chain’s new morning menu, McDonald’s is planning on giving away free coffee for two weeks starting this Monday, March 31st.

In a recent press release, McDonald’s said that diners will receive a small McCafé coffee during breakfast hours for their (first-ever) “Free Coffee Event.”

McDonald’s also plans to host “Make Friends with McCafé,” which will include free samples, musical performances, and “spontaneous comedy experiences” in cities across the country.

“We take a lot of pride in our breakfast offerings and our McCafé coffee is a great complement to our breakfast lineup. That’s why we’re excited to share it with our guests, on us,” said Greg Watson, senior vice president, McDonald’s U.S. Menu Innovation. “McCafé enthusiasts can count on us surprising them in unexpected ways all year long.”

The campaign follows four consecutive months of declining sales at McDonald’s and booming breakfast competition from Taco Bell, Dunkin Doughnuts, and Starbucks.

