McDonald's franchisees are terrified of Chick-fil-A's success as the chicken chain emerges as the biggest threat to the fast-food giant's dominance

Irene Jiang / Business Insider ‘The real question is, can we compete with Chick-fil-A?’ one McDonald’s franchise owner asked.

Chick-fil-A is prevailing when it comes to growth and customer service, to the point where it’s become the stuff of McDonald’s franchisees’ nightmares.

Kalinowski Equity Research found that 89% of respondents in its survey of McDonald’s franchise owners said that Chick-fil-A was causing the chain to lose “the most chicken market share.”

The McDonald’s National Owners Association, a franchisee organisation, has pushed the chain to introduce a rival to the chicken sandwiches offered at Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.

McDonald’s franchisees have a new bogeyman, and it takes the form of a red “C” stylised to look like a chicken named “Doodles.”

A new report from restaurant-focused Kalinowski Equity Research found that McDonald’s franchisees largely believe Chick-fil-A is dominating the chicken sandwich wars. The research firm’s survey asked 20 to 30 McDonald’s franchise owners from around the United States to name the rival concept that is causing McDonald’s to lose “the most chicken market share.”

A total 89% of McDonald’s franchisees who participated in the survey named Chick-fil-A, while 11% selected Popeyes. No other competitors were even mentioned in the responses.

Some of the anonymous franchisees provided comments and observations in the survey regarding the struggle between McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A. Responses seemed to indicate a view that Chick-fil-A’s success was a barometer for far more than the tide of the battle over chicken sandwiches.

“Chick-fil-A also beats us on service,” one franchisee said, in a quote printed in a January 23 note from Kalinowski Equity Research. “They run a lot of people on the floor. We cannot get them or afford them.”

Another franchisee owner elaborated that McDonald’s can’t compete with its chicken-focused competitor on a QSC (or “quality service cleanliness”) basis because “Chick-fil-A is sticking with their one restaurant per franchisee program.”

“Chick-fil-A’s competitive advantage goes far beyond their core sandwiches,” a third franchisee said.

Yet another franchise owner said that while McDonald’s ought to “work on improving our chicken products,” they viewed the chicken sandwich wars as a distraction that could “take us off to the wilderness.” That runs counter to sentiments expressed in recently leaked emails in which the McDonald’s National Owners Association pushed corporate to whip up a tasty contender in the chicken sandwich wars.

For its part, Kalinowski Equity Research has declared Chick-fil-A both “the largest competitive threat” to McDonald’s and the third largest restaurant chain in the United States by system-wide sales. What’s more, the research firm’s note says that there’s still plenty of room for the chicken sandwich chain to grow in the Midwest and Northeast.

“The real question is, can we compete with Chick-fil-A?” one McDonald’s franchise owner asked in the Kalinowski Equity Research survey. “I don’t think so.”

