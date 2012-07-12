McDonald's Is Forcing The Olympics To Ban Everyone Else From Selling Fries, But There's A Loophole

If you’re going to the Olympics, McDonald’s really wants you to eat its fries and no one else’s.



A leaked memo from the organising committee explains that McDonald’s is a major sponsor of the London 2012 Olympics, and it flexed its muscles to ban all other restaurants from selling fries during the Games.

There are 800 restaurants scattered throughout the 40 venues, reports Robert Booth at the Guardian.

There’s one loophole, though.

Fish.

All these restaurants will be allowed to serve fries if they’re served as Fish & Chips.

The Guardian elaborates:

“But the embargo will hold in other areas. That means no chips with anything other than fish anywhere else in the park unless spectators dine at McDonald’s. On Wednesday catering staff in the media centre were taking no risks. There were hash browns and dauphinoise, but no chips. A server explained why: “Because McDonald’s own the rights, so we’re not allowed to.'”

