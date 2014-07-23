McDonald's Fires Mum Who Was Arrested For Leaving Her Child Unattended At A Park

McDonald’s has fired a woman who was arrested for letting her 9-year-old daughter play at a park while she worked her shift at the fast food restaurant, the woman’s lawyer said.

Debra Harrell, 46, was arrested July 1 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child after she dropped her daughter off at the park on her way to work and someone called the police to report that the girl was unattended.

Harrell, a single mother, was released from jail on bond the day after her arrest and temporarily lost custody of her child. She was terminated from her job last week, according to her attorney Robert Verner Phillips, of McGowan, Hood & Felder LLC.

He told Business Insider that he did not know the reason why she was fired. ThinkProgress first reported on the firing.

