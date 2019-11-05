McDonald's CEO will get at least $675,000 in severance pay after being fired for having a relationship with an employee

Reuters McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook was fired over a relationship.

McDonald’s former CEO is set to get more than half a million dollars in severance after being fired for having a consensual relationship with an employee.

According to company documents filed on Monday, Steve Easterbrook is entitled to 26 weeks of severance pay. As the CEO of McDonald’s, Easterbrook was earning $US1.35 million a year as his base salary; 26 weeks of severance pay based on this amounts to $US675,000.

Easterbrook is additionally eligible for medical and other transitional assistance benefits, according to McDonald’s annual letter to shareholders, bringing his total severance plan package, as of the end of 2018, to $US702,255.

As McDonald’s CEO, the bulk of Easterbrook’s compensation came in the form of cash incentives and stock tied to the company’s performance. In 2018, Easterbrook’s total compensation was $US15.9 million, primarily through stock and option awards and his incentive plan compensation.

Easterbrook is still eligible to receive more money from his “short term incentive plan,” which can be up to 180% of his base salary. In 2018, Easterbrook earned $US2.5 million in his short term incentive plan payout. In March 2020, Easterbrook will be eligible to receive a prorated payout based on McDonald’s performance – meaning he could earn hundreds of thousands more dollars.

A representative for McDonald’s did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment on the severance plan.

As part of the severance plan, Easterbrook cannot work for any of McDonald’s competitors in the next two years or disparage the company in any way (including, specifically, on Twitter and Facebook). As McDonald’s new CEO, Chris Kempczinski’s base salary will be $US1.25 million, with a target annual bonus set at 170% of his annual base salary.

