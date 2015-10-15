McDonald's finally gets some good news

The recent national rollout of an all-day breakfast menu has given McDonald’s a much-need boost in the eyes of customers, according to a new survey.

The survey found that public perception of the burger brand is at its highest point in two years.

That’s good news for McDonald’s, which has been battling declining sales and the pervasive perception that its food is unhealthy and over-processed.

The survey was conducted by YouGov BrandIndex, a consumer research firm.

Among people who frequently eat breakfast at fast-food chains, 46% told YouGov that they would consider going to McDonald’s the next time they dine out. That’s up from 39% in early August.

Beyond the breakfast fans, consumers showed an overall increase in positive feelings toward the brand.

McDonald’s achieved its highest buzz score in 2015, up 17 points since early August and 10 points over the average fast-food chain, according to YouGov.

The chain’s “general impression” scores also showed improvement, increasing 12 points since the beginning of August.

YouGov BrandIndex interviews 4,300 people each weekday for its research.

