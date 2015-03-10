McDonald's is losing American customers

McDonald’s US sales plunged 4% in February, erasing last month’s slight increase.

The decline was steeper than the .7% drop that Wall Street had expected for US same-store sales. Overall, global same-store sales declined 1.8% in February.

“McDonald’s current performance reflects the urgent need to evolve with today’s consumers, reset strategic priorities and restore business momentum,” the company said in a statement Monday. “The goal going forward is to be a true destination of choice around the world and reassert McDonald’s as a modern, progressive burger company.”

McDonald’s has been battling traffic declines in the US and a health scare related to one of its meat suppliers in China.

As part of its effort to reverse declines, the company recently replaced its CEO and announced that it would stop using chicken raised with antibiotics.

