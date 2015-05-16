11 McDonald's menu items that were huge failures

McDonald’s is the classic American fast food chain.
But the business has had a few misses over the years.
Look no further than the McAfrika, which was essentially a burger on a pita. The item was released during massive famines in Africa and was pulled after public outcry.
There are also items that are bizarre, out of place, or just plain gross.
Kim Bhasin contributed to this story.
The Hula Burger replaced a meat patty with a grilled pineapple slice. It was meant for Catholics who didn't eat meat on Fridays. But the Filet-o-Fish was much more popular, and the Hula burger died.
McDonald's tried offering Italian food. In addition to the McSpaghetti, there was lasagna and fettuccine alfredo. The items failed in the U.S. but are still available in some international markets.
The McAfrika had beef, cheese, and tomatoes on a pita sandwich.
The sandwich caused a spate of negative publicity in 2002 after it was released during famines in southern Africa. McDonald's apologised and pulled the item.
The Big N' Tasty was meant to kill Burger King's Whopper. McDonald's killed the item after expanding its Angus burger line.
McDonald's spent $US100 million marketing the Arch Deluxe in 1996. It contained peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion, ketchup and secret sauce, but failed masssively.
The McHotDog was just a basic hot dog. But consumers preferred ordering burgers, and the item was pulled.
The McLean burger was introduced in 1991 and advertised as 91% fat-free. McDonald's replaced fat with seaweed and water. Customers didn't like the taste.
The McDLT was introduced in the 1980s. The burger came in a styrofoam container that kept the lettuce and tomato separate so the veggies stayed cool. The item was popular but then was squashed by environmental concerns about the packaging.
Mighty Wings launched for football season in 2013.
But the wings failed to reach targets, and McDonald's had to resort to 'chicken-wing clearance' to sell them off.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.