McDonald's is expanding all-day breakfast

McDonald’s is going to expand its test of an all-day breakfast menu, which is currently only available in San Diego.

The company announced the news during a webcast with franchisees Monday, the Wall Street Journal reports.

McDonald’s stops serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m. in most markets.

The company also revealed on the webcast that it will be adding new sandwiches to the menu, including a McChicken sandwich with leaf lettuce and tomato and a double burger with leaf lettuce and tomato, according to the Journal.

The sandwiches will sell for roughly $US1.50, which is about a dollar more expensive than similar sandwiches the company currently offers.

The new sandwiches should please franchisees who have complained that there are too many items on the menu at the high end and low end of the pricing structure, and not enough mid-priced items, the Journal notes.

We reached out to McDonald’s for comment and will update when we hear back.

The company held the webcast with franchisees one week after its CEO, Steve Easterbrook, announced a massive turnaround strategy to revive business, following years of lagging sales and traffic.

Easterbrook said McDonald’s would strip away layers of management, focus more on listening to customers, and act faster to adapt to consumers’ changing tastes.

He also said the company would continue slimming down its menu to speed up customer service.

In the webcast, McDonald’s executives provided a few more details around that imitative. To speed up drive-through service, the company said it would only advertise top-selling items on outside menu boards, according to the Journal.

The expansion of the all-day breakfast menu could complicate things in the kitchen, however.

McDonald’s has said in the past that it doesn’t serve 24-hour breakfast because its grills aren’t big enough to handle both breakfast and lunch items.

“It comes down to the sheer size of kitchen grills,” the company says on its website. “They simply don’t have the room for all of our menu options at one time — especially considering we use our grill to prepare many items on our breakfast menu.”

