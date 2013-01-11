Watch These McDonald's Employees Freak Out When A 'Driverless' Car Rolls Up

Photo: Screenshot

A few employees from McDonalds and other fast food restaurants recently got a glimpse of what it would be like to serve food in a world of driverless cars. One magician, who goes by the name of MagicofRahat on YouTube, drove what appeared to be a self-driving car through a bunch of fast food drive-thrus to see how people would react.



But really, it was just MagicofRahat wearing his self-created car seat costume.

The reactions are hilarious. See the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

