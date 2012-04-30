McDonald's Employee Gives Revolting Tell-All On Reddit

Photo: chinaoffseason on Flickr

68 million people eat at McDonald’s a day, but most have no idea what really goes on behind the counter.A 5-year-employee of the chain took to Reddit.com last year to give some candid answers. We’ve picked out the highlights below.



[Note: Reddit’s Ask Me Anything series involves anonymous sources, which we can’t verify.]

When asked about the most disgusting experience in the chain:

Every few months, the restaurant undergoes an inspection from a McOpCo consultant. This is called an FOR. Before the FOR, the owner gets everyone to clean, paint,, brush up on their skills/habits, etc. On one of these occasions, I was tasked with cleaning behind the vats and the grills. The accumulation of grease, dropped, rotting meat and chicken products that were festering underneath was enough to give me nightmares. The grease was pooled on the floor and there were grease stalagmites on the ground. Trapped in the burnt and encrusted filth were hundreds of flies.

On the secret menu:

There are a few customers who special order what we call the “Double McGangBang”. It’s a Junior chicken patty shoved in between a double-cheeseburger, and you add southwest sauce or whatnot. We also make doughnuts. What you do it you take the club of a Mac bun (the middle), roll it up, and dunk it in the vat for a few minutes. When it’s cooked to your liking of crispiness, you take it out and dip it in a cup of sugar.

Advice for what not to ever order on the menu:

I will never eat a double filet. We have at least 5 regulars who order it everyday. The smell is repulsive…I guess that’s the only reason why. Occasionally we get the McRib as a promo. Stay away. That stuff festers in the cabinet for years man.

Also, if you ever want to eat at McDonald’s again and are a vegetarian, good news:

The (frying) oil is indeed 100% pure vegetable oil. It used to be beef extract, but not anymore.

