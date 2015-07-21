A Scottish McDonald's employee went on Reddit and revealed a bunch of secrets about what it's really like to work there

McDonalds has long been the subject of a number of false rumours. From the infamous “no rot” myth (which suggests its burgers never go mouldy) to claims that the chain uses cow eyeballs as an ingredient in its food.

However, one McDonald’s manager, who goes by the screen name “orchidhibiscus,” recently hosted a Reddit “ask me anything” session to bust the myths and answer any questions other redditors had about the chain.

One of the first questions asked was what’s behind the company’s years of lagging sales and traffic. The Glasgow-based manager revealed that even the company’s own employees see McDonald’s as “out of date,” explaining: “I honestly think McDonald’s is out of date. It’s the biggest and most widespread of all the fast-food joints but somehow stays a step behind the competition.”

“It’s like Microsoft. How come outlook and internet explorer are the worst but from the most widespread company?”

Other people were more interested in the food itself, asking about the ingredients and the famous “secret menu.”

“The items marketed as ‘healthy options’ are worse than you’d think.” the branch manager said. “Deep fried chicken goes into the wraps, the veggie patties are deep fried, and the salad dressings are filled with rubbish.”

But perhaps most surprising is the revelation that McDonald’s ships its chicken across the globe rather than sourcing it directly from the country it’s sold in. This manager revealed that all the chicken in his store in Scotland is pre-cooked, breaded, and frozen in Thailand before arriving in the UK.

Orchidhibiscus also laid many debates to rest by confirming the existence of the “secret menu.”

“You can order from the ‘Secret Menu,'” said the anonymous employee. “Just like with any of our sandwiches, you can add, remove or change ingredients by special request. These are called ‘grill orders’ (i.e. Big Mac no pickle)”

“The items on the ‘secret menu’ weren’t invented by anyone officially at McDonald’s, it’s just a random persons guide to burgers you could potentially ‘hack’ at McDonald’s.”

“Order one and the workers might not know it by name (i.e. Land, Air and Sea burger or the McGangBang) but if you explain what it is, and are willing to pay for all the ingredients, it’s just another ‘grill order’ that we can make up.”

