McDonald's Employees Share Their Worst Horror Stories

McDonald’s is one of the biggest employers in the U.S. With all the people its stores serve every day, McDonald’s employees see a lot.
Many posted to Reddit threads with some of their worst horror stories.
Some sparred with rude customers, while others worked in hazardous kitchens. There is even a case of McMonopoly fraud.
And you’ll probably never go near a PlayPlace again after reading this.
[NOTE: Reddit uses anonymous sources, some of which we can’t verify.]
'I take her money and give her the drink, about two seconds later I hear 'FIRE IN THE HOLE' and see a large orange grenade flying at me. Somehow I got it back into her Audi.'
'Then he flicked his cigarette at me, and he got ashes in my face a bit even, I was about to hand him his drink and by reflex I threw it at him. I was the only manager there at the time, so I didn't get in trouble.'
'I've usually got a pretty strong stomach for these things, but the stench was mortifying. It took two hours to clean up.'
'When he yanked his arm out of the fryer, an arc of hot grease shot across the make-line and hit some girl in the face.'
'I have many horror stories about the young hotties transforming into snowplows before my eyes.'
'Apparently, one morning we messed it up. He comes in, 32 ounce coffee in hand, and asks for a manager. I step up to the counter and say 'I'm a manager. How can I help you?' He takes the lid off of his coffee and throws it at me.'
'She comes in raging throwing her sandwich at me. YOUR EMPLOYEE TOOK A BITE OF THIS SANDWICH. since I watched everything get made, I told her I had watched it get made. I was even willing to escort her to the office and show her the tape. She just kept telling me I was a liar. Eventually I just was tired of dealing with her and gave her a replacement hamburger.'
'At around 2 a.m., some idiot decided he would punch the window of my restaurant with his bare fists. I was actually pretty impressed that he was able to break the window like that.'
'This was the game where pieces could have actual cash values, usually in $5 or $10 increments.
How did he get caught you ask? His dumbass went in to the SAME McDonald's that he worked at and turned them all in at once.'
'Everyone froze and I ran to the back of the store and told the manager to call an ambulance, which she promptly did. But the sick part is, while this man was lying on the floor turning blue and dying three feet away from me, my other managers told me I was required to keep working.'
'Yeah, we just reset all the timers, we never really threw anything out. No one really washed their hands every hours or whatever while making sandwiches, the only time people washed hands were if they were cooking meat and dealing with raw food.'
'After working there, I'll never let any kid I know enter one of those. The number of soiled diapers and the fact that there was a floor drain under it for the urine should scare any sane person away.'
'This resulted in oils jumping into my face causing temporary blindness and a trip to the emergency room.'
