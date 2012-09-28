McDonald's Employees Share Their Worst Horror Stories

Photo: Shutterstock

McDonald’s is one of the biggest employers in the U.S. With all the people its stores serve every day, McDonald’s employees see a lot.



Many posted to Reddit threads with some of their worst horror stories.

Some sparred with rude customers, while others worked in hazardous kitchens. There is even a case of McMonopoly fraud.

And you’ll probably never go near a PlayPlace again after reading this.

[NOTE: Reddit uses anonymous sources, some of which we can’t verify.]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.